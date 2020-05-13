New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sithraman on Wednesday announced 15 measures to help the economy recover and steer its future growth based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.

Six of the measures pertain to one of the worst affected sectors, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the minister said while announcing the details of the ₹20 trillion fiscal stimulus package.

The other measures meant to provide more liquidity in the hands of people and businesses pertain to provident fund, non-banking finance, housing finance and microfinance companies, power distribution companies, contractors, real estate and taxation, the minister said.

Sitharaman said the reforms seek to make the country self-reliant, not to make it an isolated entity. “The intention is to make local brands and build them to a global level. So there will be integration with global supply chains. Not to make India an isolated entity," the minister said.

Beginning today, for the next few days, the minister shall detail the vision that the prime minister has put out on Tuesday, Sitharaman said.

