Government rules out GST relief on locally produced Covid vaccines, drugs

The difficulty in granting GST exemption to locally produced vaccines and Covid-related drugs is that the raw materials and services used in their production will continue to attract taxes and producers will not be able to use the tax credits for the same. This could force them to recover the tax cost from the consumer, which could drive up the retail price. In 2018, the GST Council was forced to bring down GST on sanitary napkins from 12% to naught in spite of the tax credit problem, bowing to public pressure. Vaccines attract 5% GST.

