Government sanctions 200 cr for weapon upgradation of the three armed forces

Government sanctions ₹200 cr for weapon upgradation of the three armed forces2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 09:15 PM IST
The decision allows General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Navy, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force at Services Command and Regional Commanders of the Indian Coast Guard to place orders upto ₹100 crores.
The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delegated more financial powers upto ₹200 crores to senior commanders of the three armed forces for the purchase of critical parts for overhaul, refit and upgrade of existing weapons systems and platforms in a bid to cut down on processing and procurement timelines.
The decision allows General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Indian Navy, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Indian Air Force at Services Command and Regional Commanders of the Indian Coast Guard to place orders upto ₹100 crores.
Others like the Deputy Chief of Army Staff or MGS (Master General Sustenance), COM (Chief of Material), AOM (Air Officer Maintenance), DCIDS (Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff) and ADG ICG (Additional Director General Indian Coast Guard) have been empowered to place orders worth rs 200 crores.
“This is the first time financial powers have been devolved below the level of vice chief (of the Army, Navy and Air Force) for specific purchases of a capital nature to meet the emerging security challenges," a defence ministry official pointed out.
“This delegation of powers within Service Headquarters and up to Command Level for items of Capital nature such as overhauls, refits, upgrades etc. will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects for modernization of Armed Forces to meet the security challenges of the nation," a government statement said.
The cabinet also approved “enhanced financial powers in the Make-I category under which Government funding up to 70% of the prototype development cost is available for Design and Development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades," the statement said.
The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS), Deputy Chief of Air Staff (DCAS), and Director General Coast Guard (DG(CG)) will now have the powers to sanction government support up to Rs.50 crore towards cost of prototype development, it said.
These would help in the development of new weapon systems and foster innovation, a second official said.
Financial powers have also been enhanced for other competent financial authorities under ‘Make-I’ in line with Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ for a robust defence industrial ecosystem, the government statement added.
