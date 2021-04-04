Government sanctions Rs25,586 crore under Stand Up India scheme

NEW DELHI : The government has sanctioned Rs25,586 crore under the Stand Up India programme for providing easy funding to Dalit and female entrepreneurs.

The scheme is aimed specifically at entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as well as female entrepreneurs to help them take loans at low interest rates.

“Rs25,586 crore has been sanctioned under Stand Up India Scheme to over 1,14,322 accounts up to 23.03.2021 since inception of the scheme," finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

From the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, which aims at encouraging the education of girl children by reversing India’s declining child sex ratio, to its programmes aimed at providing a social security net for all Indians, the idea is to empower the socially and economically disenfranchised sections of the society, including Dalits, tribals and women.

“Aspiring SC, ST and women entrepreneurs are energetic and enthusiastic but may face challenges in converting their dream to reality. Recognizing these challenges, Stand up India Scheme was launched on 5th April 2016 to promote entrepreneurship at grassroot level focusing on economic empowerment and job creation. This scheme has been extended up to the year 2025," the statement said.

While designing the social security schemes, the Modi government has stuck to the theme of empowerment over entitlement, ensuring that in all of its social security programmes, there are no free handouts. Instead, it requires the beneficiary to pay a small token amount to establish a sense of ownership and to prevent indifference.





