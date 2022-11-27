Government scans land near airports to build aircraft assembly lines

In a significant development for aviation manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility - the country’s first in the private sector - in Vadodara, Gujarat on 30 October. The facility will manufacture C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. This ₹21,935 crore-project is first of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well.