The government, via the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), sold 36.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi on Saturday. Mint reported on Friday that NCCF was gearing up to sell about 60 tonnes of tomatoes, including 10 tonnes from Nepal, in the National Capital Region (NCR) over the weekend to reduce tomato prices ahead of Independence Day.

The government, through its nodal agencies NCCF and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), has been selling tomatoes at ₹70-90 a kilo across north Indian states since 14 July.

Because of the government’s sustained intervention over the past month, prices are falling steadily in almost all locations, an official statement said. “On Saturday, in Delhi-NCR alone, as many as 85 NCCF mobile vans were deployed. All assembly constituencies of Delhi were covered in addition to 15 locations in Noida. Similarly, in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh similar interventions continued, which has had a positive impact in stabilising both wholesale market prices as well as retail prices."

According to the official statement, “In UP’s Lucknow, wholesale prices of tomatoes are at ₹70-80 a kg and ₹80-100 in the retail market. Tomato prices came down to ₹50-60 and ₹80-100 per kg in Kanpur’s wholesale and retail markets, respectively. Varanasi wholesalers are now offering the red vegetable at ₹70-80 a kg and retailers are letting people purchase it at ₹90-100 per kg. Tomato is being sold at ₹65-70 a kg in the wholesale market of Jaipur and ₹90-100 in the retail market of the city. In the case of Delhi, the essential commodity is available at ₹70-80 in the wholesale market and ₹80-120 a kg in the retail market."