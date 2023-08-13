Government sells 36.5 tonnes of tomatoes at ₹70 a kilo in Delhi1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST
The government, via the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), sold 36.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi on Saturday. Mint reported on Friday that NCCF was gearing up to sell about 60 tonnes of tomatoes, including 10 tonnes from Nepal, in the National Capital Region (NCR) over the weekend to reduce tomato prices ahead of Independence Day.