Business News/ News / India/  Government sells 36.5 tonnes of tomatoes at 70 a kilo in Delhi

Government sells 36.5 tonnes of tomatoes at 70 a kilo in Delhi

1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST Puja Das

  • Mint reported on Friday that NCCF was gearing up to sell about 60 tonnes of tomatoes, including 10 tonnes from Nepal, in the National Capital Region over the weekend

The government has been selling tomatoes at 70-90 a kilo across north Indian states since 14 July (Photo: PTI)

The government, via the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), sold 36.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi on Saturday. Mint reported on Friday that NCCF was gearing up to sell about 60 tonnes of tomatoes, including 10 tonnes from Nepal, in the National Capital Region (NCR) over the weekend to reduce tomato prices ahead of Independence Day.

The government, through its nodal agencies NCCF and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), has been selling tomatoes at 70-90 a kilo across north Indian states since 14 July.

Because of the government’s sustained intervention over the past month, prices are falling steadily in almost all locations, an official statement said. “On Saturday, in Delhi-NCR alone, as many as 85 NCCF mobile vans were deployed. All assembly constituencies of Delhi were covered in addition to 15 locations in Noida. Similarly, in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh similar interventions continued, which has had a positive impact in stabilising both wholesale market prices as well as retail prices."

According to the official statement, “In UP’s Lucknow, wholesale prices of tomatoes are at 70-80 a kg and 80-100 in the retail market. Tomato prices came down to 50-60 and 80-100 per kg in Kanpur’s wholesale and retail markets, respectively. Varanasi wholesalers are now offering the red vegetable at 70-80 a kg and retailers are letting people purchase it at 90-100 per kg. Tomato is being sold at 65-70 a kg in the wholesale market of Jaipur and 90-100 in the retail market of the city. In the case of Delhi, the essential commodity is available at 70-80 in the wholesale market and 80-120 a kg in the retail market."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST
