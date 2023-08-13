Government sells 36.5 tonnes of tomatoes at 70 a kilo in Delhi

According to the official statement, “In UP’s Lucknow, wholesale prices of tomatoes are at ₹70-80 a kg and ₹80-100 in the retail market. Tomato prices came down to ₹50-60 and ₹80-100 per kg in Kanpur’s wholesale and retail markets, respectively. Varanasi wholesalers are now offering the red vegetable at ₹70-80 a kg and retailers are letting people purchase it at ₹90-100 per kg. Tomato is being sold at ₹65-70 a kg in the wholesale market of Jaipur and ₹90-100 in the retail market of the city. In the case of Delhi, the essential commodity is available at ₹70-80 in the wholesale market and ₹80-120 a kg in the retail market."