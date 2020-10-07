Government set to further sweeten Air India privatization offer

The first attempt at selling a stake in the flag carrier in March 2018 failed to take off as investors were uncomfortable with the government retaining a 24% stake in the airline as well as the requirement to stay invested for at least three years. Also, the acquirer was required to absorb Rs49,000 crore in debt. In January this year, in its second attempt to sell the national carrier, the government sought bids for selling its entire 100% equity in the airline, including Air India’s 100% stake in no-frill subsidiary Air India Express Ltd and 50% stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. It also substantially reduced the debt burden need to be borne by the successful bidder out of the total debt of ₹60,074 crore.