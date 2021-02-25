Government sets out regulations for digital media, OTT platforms

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd, said the move will lead to consolidation in the OTT industry or shutting down of niche apps which have relied on obscene content, but will augur well for large global giants and broadcaster-led OTTs, with especially the latter having a strong track record of creating content within government regulations. “The consolidation of the OTT industry may now happen much earlier than expected, wherein broadcaster OTTs can go a long way if they are able to address issues of tech with better user experience and distribution via aggregators and telcos. The situation is similar for the news genre; larger news broadcaster groups may have an edge versus smaller news aggregators," Taurani added.