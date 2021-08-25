New Delhi: The government on Wednesday set a fair and remunerative price of ₹290 a quintal for sugarcane purchased by mills for the 2021-22 season that runs from October to September, up from ₹285 a quintal in the previous season.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs fixed the price based on a 10% rate of sugar recovery from cane with every 0.1% additional recovery incentivised with a premium of ₹2.9 a quintal. Even where the sugar recovery is below 9.5%, the price will not slip below ₹275.50 per quintal, said Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal, who holds the portfolios of commerce and industry and consumer affairs, food and public distribution, said that it was heartening that domestic producers’ sugar recovery has been improving because of new production practices and deployment of modern technology. In the last year, export was also at record level with a contract for 70 lakh tonne, of which 55 lakh tonne has been exported and 15 lakh tonne was in the pipeline, the minister said.

The fair and remunerative price for sugarcane is set based on recommendation from an expert panel which took into account various factors including interests of sugar mills, farmers and the final consumer.

An official statement said the cost of sugarcane production for the 2021-22 season is ₹155 a quintal. The fair and remunerative price of ₹290 a quintal at a recovery rate of 10% is higher by 87.1% over production cost, thereby giving the farmers a return of much more than 50% over their cost, said the statement.

In the ongoing sugar season, about 2,976 lakh tons of sugarcane worth ₹91,000 crore has been purchased by sugar mills, which is at an all-time high level. Due to the expected increase in the production of sugarcane in the coming season of 2021-22, about 3,088 lakh tons of sugarcane is likely to be purchased by sugar mills. The total remittance to the sugarcane farmers will be about ₹1 trillion, the statement said. The new fair and remunerative price will be applicable for sugar mills for the purchase of sugarcane starting 1 October.

The statement said the sugar sector is an important agro-based sector that impacts the livelihood of farmers, their dependents, sugar mill workers and those employed in various ancillary activities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.