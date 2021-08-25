Government sets sugarcane price at 290 a quintal for coming season

In the ongoing sugar season, about 2,976 lakh tons of sugarcane worth ₹91,000 crore has been purchased by sugar mills, which is at an all-time high level. Due to the expected increase in the production of sugarcane in the coming season of 2021-22, about 3,088 lakh tons of sugarcane is likely to be purchased by sugar mills. The total remittance to the sugarcane farmers will be about ₹1 trillion, the statement said. The new fair and remunerative price will be applicable for sugar mills for the purchase of sugarcane starting 1 October.