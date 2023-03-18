Government sets up centralised facility for voluntary closure of companies1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
- The new facility will make decisions on corporate requests for winding up and companies will no longer have to go to the Registrar of Companies (RoCs) in the state where they are registered
New Delhi: The corporate affairs ministry has set up a facility to enable quick and faceless decision-making on requests from companies for winding up operations and exit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×