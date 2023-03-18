Government sets up centralised facility for voluntary closure of companies

Businesses closing down for various reasons only need to file online requests at this new facility. The government believes that ease of exit for businesses that have either failed to take off or want to close operations for various economic reasons will be a key consideration that investors take into account while making investment decisions. The government is also keen to reduce the time taken for voluntary closure of companies from about one to two years to less than six months. The faceless approach to decision-making in this regard is expected to reduce human discretion and any subjectivity in the process.