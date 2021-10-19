Government sets up expert panel on tobacco tax policy

The second wave of covid-19 has been major shock to the country, and it far surpassed the first wave. The government of India had already announced various fiscal and economic stimulus measures to boost the economy and compensate people affected from the negative economic shock from the pandemic when the first wave hit India. The financial needs for the exchequer continue to grow on the face of the vast resources needed for the vaccination drive and for the preparation for a possible third wave of the pandemic. The GST revenue receipts of both central and states governments have been severely affected due to the covid-19 pandemic and, as a result, the central government has not been able to distribute the compensation cess dues to different state governments as guaranteed under the GST.