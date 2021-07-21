Government sets up three aviation advisory groups

The civil aviation advisory group on airlines will be headed by minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and will include minister of state at MoCA VK Singh, secretary at MoCA Pradeep Singh Kharola, Directorate General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar, and chairman and managing director, Air India Rajiv Bansal. It will also have promoters of airlines like Rahul Bhatia of IndiGo, Jay Singh of SpiceJet, Ness Wadia of GoAir, chairman of Vistara Bhaskar Bhatt, and chief executive, AirAsia India Sunil Bhaskaran.

