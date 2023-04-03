Centre expects 20,000 crore investment for defence corridors

Centre expects ₹20,000 crore investment for defence corridors1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM IST
108 memorandum of understanding have been signed with industries/organisations in UPDIC with a potential investment of ₹12,191 crore. In Tamil Nadu, arrangements have been made through MoUs etc with 53 industries for a potential investment of ₹11,794 crore.
New Delhi: The government has set up two defence industrial corridors (DICs) to attract a total investment worth ₹20,000 crore by 2024-25 for defence industries, develop domestic supply chain and strengthen defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.
