Centre expects 20,000 crore investment for defence corridors

1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM IST Saurav Anand
Defence industrial corridors have been set to develop domestic supply chain and strengthen defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country. (File Photo: AFP)Premium
Defence industrial corridors have been set to develop domestic supply chain and strengthen defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country. (File Photo: AFP)

108 memorandum of understanding have been signed with industries/organisations in UPDIC with a potential investment of 12,191 crore. In Tamil Nadu, arrangements have been made through MoUs etc with 53 industries for a potential investment of 11,794 crore.

New Delhi: The government has set up two defence industrial corridors (DICs) to attract a total investment worth 20,000 crore by 2024-25 for defence industries, develop domestic supply chain and strengthen defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt said, “In the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), there are six nodes namely, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot and Lucknow."

In the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC), there are five nodes - Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchirappalli, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the nodal agency for the UPDIC and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is the nodal agency for TNDIC. Both states have promulgated their respective aerospace and defence policies to attract investments in DICs.

As per available information, 108 memorandum of understanding (MoU) have been signed with industries/organisations in UPDIC with a potential investment of 12,191 crore. An investment of 2,445 crore has been made and 1611 hectares of land have been acquired so far for the development of the UPDIC.

In Tamil Nadu, arrangements have been made through MoUs etc with 53 industries for a potential investment of 11,794 crore. An investment worth 3,894 crore has been made and 910 hectares of land have been acquired so far for the development of the TNDIC.

The DICs have been established to develop a holistic defence manufacturing ecosystem which is a progressive and ongoing process.

