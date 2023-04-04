Centre cuts windfall tax on crude production to nil1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:59 PM IST
The cut in taxes comes in the backdrop on decline in crude prices in March amid concerns of a banking crisis in the US and its economic fallout.
New Delhi: The government has slashed windfall gains tax on domestic crude oil to nil from ₹3,500 per tonne, while halving the levy to 50 paise per litre on diesel exports from Tuesday, according to a government notification issued by the finance ministry.
