The Centre has not just changed how much it spends, it has also changed how it spends. A single nodal agency, rolled out in 2021–22, now ensures that funds are released only when they are needed, replacing the earlier practice of upfront transfers under centrally sponsored schemes. The mechanism under the public financial management system (PFMS) cuts idle cash and lowers borrowing costs.
Mint Explainer | How demand-based fund release is improving the Centre's fiscal discipline
SummaryA single nodal agency, rolled out in 2021–22, now ensures that funds are released only when they are needed, replacing the earlier practice of upfront transfers under centrally sponsored schemes.
The Centre has not just changed how much it spends, it has also changed how it spends. A single nodal agency, rolled out in 2021–22, now ensures that funds are released only when they are needed, replacing the earlier practice of upfront transfers under centrally sponsored schemes. The mechanism under the public financial management system (PFMS) cuts idle cash and lowers borrowing costs.