Government starts work on expanding Ayushman Bharat scheme
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana could be expanded to cover those older than 70 years of age irrespective of income, which could make it to the full year budget for FY25—a poll promise by the Bharatiya Janata party.
New Delhi: The government has started work on extending its health insurance scheme for the poor, the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), to cover everyone over 70 years of age irrespective of their income level -- not just the poor.
