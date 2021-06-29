Government stimulus to revive travel and tourism: Crisil

New Delhi: The government's recently announced package for the tourism sector is a timely shot in the arm for the beleaguered industry, as it gears up for recovery with easing of restrictions following a decline in fresh cases of covid-19, rating agency Crisil Ltd said on Tuesday.

The measures announced by the government on Monday, which includes working capital/personal loans to travel and tourism stakeholders, are expected to put capital in the hands of hard-hit tour operators and other stakeholders to restart business, the rating agency said.

However, the impact of the policy decision is expected to be visible only after vaccination rates rise and international travel is fully opened up, it added.

“Guaranteeing working capital or personal loans of up to ₹10 lakh for travel and tourism players and up to ₹1 lakh for travel guides is expected to benefit about 11,000 stakeholders. This will help them service existing obligations, leading to an interest cost savings of 200-300 bps, and help restart businesses," said Manish Gupta, senior director at Crisil Ratings.

"The move to provide five lakh free one-month tourist visas till March 31, 2022 amounts to only a ₹100 crore allocation, but importantly, it sends out a message that India is getting ready to welcome tourists. This could provide a boost to budget-conscious travellers before the inbound season, which typically starts from October," Gupta added.

Crisil said that the expansion of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) by ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹4.5 lakh crore for sectors impacted by the pandemic is positive for the economy.

"The highly fragmented tourism sector includes stakeholders such as travel agencies, individual travel agents, car rental agencies and tourist guides whose businesses were practically wiped out as the pandemic put a stop to travel. But all these measures only set the stage for what the sector critically needs – opening up of inbound and outbound travel, which is currently very restricted," the rating agency said.

With improved vaccination rates, Crisil expects opening up in the second half of this fiscal (FY2022), but that would also be contingent on policies of foreign countries. "Domestic travel though should start to bounce back, as state-level lockdowns ease," it said adding that the tourism industry could claw back to at least 35-40% of its pre-pandemic level revenue during the fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.