Government suspends 70 lakh mobile numbers. Here's what you should know
Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi has announced the suspension of 70 lakh mobiles linked to suspicious transactions to combat digital fraud. Joshi emphasized the need for banks to strengthen their processes and for state governments to ensure data protection.
Central government has suspended 70 lakh mobile phones linked to suspicious transactions to keep a check on the rising number of digital frauds in the country, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi was quoted as saying by PTI.
