Government suspends 70 lakh mobile numbers. Here's what you should know

Central government has suspended 70 lakh mobile phones linked to suspicious transactions to keep a check on the rising number of digital frauds in the country, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi was quoted as saying by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joshi, who was speaking shortly after attending a meeting to discuss financial cyber security and rising digital payment frauds, said banks have been asked to strengthen their processes to keep a check on financial frauds. Joshi, while commenting on the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) fraud, noted that state governments have been asked to look into the matter and ensure data protection.

The senior official also noted that discussions have also been held on standardising KYC for merchants, while ensuring coordination among various government agencies to reduce cases of cyber fraud. He also stressed on the need to create awareness among the society regarding cyber fraud to ensure that gullible customers are protected from being duped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Focus on UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda fiasco: Notably, the issue of digital fraud faced in UCO Bank and Bank of Baroda recently was also a major focus point.

Last month, RBI had directed Bank of Baroda to suspend further customer onboarding on its ‘bob World’ mobile after reports of fraud being committed using the app came to light. Reportedly, bank accounts of many customers were linked to the mobile nubmer of strangers and in some cases these strangers also withdrew money from these accounts in cohorts with the bank employees.

Meanwhile, another state-owned lender, UCO Bank recently revealed that it crore erroneously credited ₹820 crore to some account holders of the bank via Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). The IMPS platform, a real-time inter-bank electronic funds transfer system, is operated by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement explaining the issue, UCO Bank noted, “During the period from 10.11.2023 to 13.11.2023, technical issue in Immediate Payment Service(IMPS), certain transaction(s) initiated by holders of other banks have resulted in credit to the account holders in our Bank without actual receipt of money from these banks,

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.