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Government takes possession of Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi after court declines to stay eviction order

The Jaipur Polo Ground's ownership is contested as the Indian Polo Association paid rent while the government asserts the lease expired in 1993. The Central government is repossessing the historic land for public purposes, citing unauthorized occupation as punishable under the law.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published13 Jun 2026, 08:42 PM IST
A view of the locked gates after the Central Government takes physical possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi’s Race Course area, in New Delhi on Saturday.
A view of the locked gates after the Central Government takes physical possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi’s Race Course area, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
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The Central government on Saturday took physical possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area of the national capital, one of the many parcels of land the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had sought to repossess. Officials of the Land and Development Office of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry took over the 15.20-acre land from the Indian Polo Association (IPA) after the latter was denied relief by a court on Friday.

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Government takes over Jaipur Polo Ground

On Saturday, officials pasted a notice on the front wall of the historic Jaipur Polo Ground, which stated: "This land is the property of the Land & Development Office (L&DO), Government of India."

Also Read | 'Delhi will choke': HC slams govt over Gymkhana club, Polo Grounds

"Any kind of unauthorised occupation, encroachment, construction, or any other illegal activity on this land is a punishable offence under the law.

"Persons engaging in such acts shall be subject to penal and legal action in accordance with the applicable laws," the notice stated.

Legacy of Jaipur Polo Ground

Originally gifted by Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II of Jaipur to the Delhi Polo Club in 1930, the Jaipur Polo Ground is regarded as one of India's most prestigious and oldest polo grounds.

For generations, it has hosted some of the country's biggest polo tournaments and remained closely associated with a sporting tradition that traces its roots to India's princely era.

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In its eviction order on May 20, the Land and Development Office sought possession of the land, citing its need for a "larger public purpose".

What Indian Polo Association said

The IPA, which termed the eviction "wrongful, arbitrary and contrary to law", said it would pursue all available legal remedies to safeguard its rights and interests.

It also argued that the land originally formed part of the Jaipur Estate in Delhi and belonged to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

According to the IPA, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) signed a 20-year lease for the property in 1951 and polo activities continued at the venue.

Also Read | Not just Gymkhana Club, the Race Club and Polo Club are also facing evictiion

When the lease expired in 1971, it was extended from time to time on the same terms and conditions until the end of 1982, according to the association.

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According to the IPA, in 1983, it was recognised as the national governing body for the sport and took over the management and possession of the venue.

The IPA also cited a November 30, 1992, communication which, it says, reaffirmed the decision to renew the lease and stated that from April 1, 1993, extensions would be granted on a yearly basis until the ground shifted to an alternative site.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka points at discrimination at Mumbai's Breach Candy Club

The association also says it deposited 30,400 as ground rent in April 2025 for the period ending March 31, 2030, and that the payment was accepted through the government's online portal.

Gymkhana Club and Race Club could follow

The government, however, argues that the lease expired in March 1993 and that the association has been occupying the land without authority since then.

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The Centre has informed the courts that the land occupied by the polo ground and nearby establishments, including the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, is proposed to be taken over for public purposes.

Apart from the Jaipur Polo Ground, the government has also sought the possession of the colonial-era Delhi Gymkhana Club in the same area and the Delhi Race Club.

Key Takeaways
  • The eviction reflects broader issues regarding land ownership and historical rights in India.
  • Public interest claims can lead to contentious legal battles over heritage sites.
  • The Jaipur Polo Ground's long history highlights the importance of preserving cultural heritage in urban development.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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