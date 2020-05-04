Government taps NGOs for aid work; offers unlimited rice, wheat from FCI

NEW DELHI : Central and state administrations are tapping thousands of non government organisations (NGOs) for a range of aid work including giving shelter to the homeless, caring for elders and for running community kitchens, while auto and tool making companies have set up a coalition for making ventilators, NITI Aayog said on Monday.

The federal policy think tank, which is coordinating with NGOs, start ups, international agencies and the industry said that state and district administrations have reported that NGOs have delivered ‘commendable outcomes’ in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

An empowered group set up by the government to strategise on the fight against the pandemic led by NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant has mobilised 92,000 NGOs and civil society groups, said the statement. Many of these have been roped in to ensure food supplies to the poor.

“All NGOs were urged to lift and distribute rice and wheat in unlimited quantities from Food Corp. of India godowns at the subsidized rate of Rs. 22/ 21 per kg. respectively so that no one in the country remains hungry," said the statement. AkshayaPatra, Rama Krishna Mission, Tata Trusts, Piramal Foundation, Piramal Swasthya, Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation, Action Aid and International Red Cross Centre (ICRC) are among the organisations roped in, said the statement.

Several manufacturing companies are also coming forward and utilizing their plant, machinery and skilled manpower for mass production of healthcare equipment, said NITI Aayog. Industry body the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has launched a coalition of high-end manufacturing companies in automobile, machine tools and defence sectors to mass-produce ventilators. “This is to augment the inventory of ventilators of different classifications as the capacity for ventilator manufacturing by existing manufacturers is low and import of ventilators is constrained," the statement said. The companies that are getting into ventilator production in large quantities include Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp., Godrej & Boyce, Sundaram Fasteners, Grasim, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Cummins, the statement said.

