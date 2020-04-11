Government tells businesses paying wages is not CSR, giving one-time relief is

NEW DELHI: Businesses cannot set off their wage bill during the ongoing lockdown period against their statutory obligation of spending 2% of profits on charity, but paying one off ex-gratia payment to workers as relief during the pandemic could be.

In a clarification on corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending signed on Friday, the ministry of corporate affairs has said payment of salary or wages in normal circumstances is a contractual and statutory obligation of the company. Similarly, payment of salary or wages to employees and workers even during the lockdown period is a moral obligation of the employers, as they have no alternative source of employment or livelihood during this period. Such payment to employees and workers during the lockdown period shall not qualify as admissible CSR spending, the ministry said.

It also clarified that in the case of payment of wages to temporary or casual or daily wage workers during the lockdown period is part of the moral, humanitarian or contractual obligations of the company and is applicable to all companies irrespective of whether they have any legal obligation for CSR contribution under law. Hence, payment of wages to temporary or casual or daily wage workers during the lockdown period shall not count towards CSR expenditure, the ministry said.

It, however, said if any ex-gratia payment is made to temporary, casual or daily wage workers over and above their wages as relief to deal with coronavirus, such payment can be set off against the CSR spending obligation as a one-time exception. For this, there has to be an explicit declaration by the company’s board which is to be certified by the statutory auditor.

The law mandates that firms with a net worth of at least ₹500 crore or revenue of ₹1,000 crore or net profit of ₹5 crore should spend at least 2% of their net profit on CSR. Any failure in this regard should be explained in the annual financial statement.

The ministry also said that contributions to state disaster management authorities will qualify as eligible CSR spending, but not contributions made towards chief minister’s relief fund or state relief fund.

