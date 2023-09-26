Govt to issue 50-yr securities, sticks to borrowing plans3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The borrowing programme is finalized in consultation with the Reserve Bank, the ministry said. The Centre has budgeted a gross market borrowing of ₹15.43 trillion in FY24.
NEW DELHI : The Centre will borrow ₹6.55 trillion for the second half of the ongoing financial year— or 42.45% of its gross market borrowing of ₹15.43 trillion for the full year—the government said, leaving its borrowing plans unchanged.
