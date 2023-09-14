India bets on latest reforms for higher rank in logistics2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Special secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Sumita Dawras, said there was a need for greater emphasis on an objective methodology for Logistics Performance Index scoring.
NEW DELHI : The government is set to push for a better Logistics Performance Index (LPI) with plans to brief the World Bank about recent reforms and measures taken to improve logistics efficiency through schemes such as PM Gati Shaki, an official said on Thursday.
