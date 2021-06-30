NEW DELHI: India will soon call for global bids for providing broadband connectivity to 361,000 villages across 16 states in a public-private partnership with government aid, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here.

The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday accorded approval for revised implementation strategy of BharatNet through a public private partnership mode. BharatNet will now extend up to all inhabited villages beyond gram panchayats in the said states. The revised strategy includes creation, upgradation, operation, maintenance and utilisation of BharatNet by the concessionaire who will be selected by a competitive international bidding process, the government said.

As per the plan, the project will be bundled into nine packages, each corresponding to one or more telecom circles and no investor will be awarded more than four packages, Prasad said.

The states covered are Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for extending BharatNet to cover all inhabited villages in the remaining states and union territories. The department of telecommunication will separately work-out the modalities for these remaining states and union territories.

The government said the PPP model will leverage private sector efficiency for operation, maintenance, utilisation and revenue generation and is expected to result in faster rollout of BharatNet.

“It will also enable online education, telemedicine, skill development, e-commerce and other applications of broadband. It is expected that revenue will be generated from different sources including proliferation of broadband connections to individuals and institutions, sale of dark fibre, Fiberization of mobile towers, e-commerce etc," as per a government statement.

The Union cabinet cleared the Rs6.28 trillion economic package announced on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which also includes the Rs19,041 crore viability gap funding for the village broadband connectivity programme.

"Proliferation of broadband in rural areas will bridge the rural-urban divide of digital access and accelerate the achievement of Digital India. The penetration and proliferation of broadband is also expected to increase direct and indirect employment and income generation. The States where PPP Model is envisaged, will facilitate free Right of Way," the government said.

Prasad explained that the cap of awarding a maximum of four packages to an investor will ensure prevent monopoly. He said over the concession period, capital and operational spending by the implementing entity will be around Rs95,000 crore. The award will be for 30 years. This would facilitate entrepreneurship, e-governance, telemedicine facility in villages, e-commerce, entertainment and educational facilities, the minister explained.

Last year on 15 August, Modi had announced that in 1,000 days, optical fibre broadband will be taken to every village. Prasad said the facility has been introduced in 156,000 villages, out of the 250,000 villages targeted initially.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who was also at the press briefing, said that the ₹6.28 trillion package announced by Sitharaman on Monday is effective immediately. “The important package, which cabinet cleared today, will come into force immediately. On many schemes, work has started. Food grain has started reaching places," the minister said.

The economic package offers the much-needed support to build new healthcare facilities, revive tourism, boost exports, and encourage job creation. Besides boosting liquidity, the measures include risk cover for merchandise and project exports, extra healthcare spending, funding for rural digital connectivity, financing for power utilities and support for businesses to hire new workers.





