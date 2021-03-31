NEW DELHI: The Centre is expected to issue a clarification on linking of Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN), the last date for which is Wednesday.

The government is weighing requests for an extension of the deadline and an update is expected later today, according to a person familiar with the development. A decision will be taken only closer to the end of the day.

The government has given several extensions since July 2017, the first such deadline, in order to facilitate the process. PAN and Aadhaar linkage will help eliminate duplication and also aid tax assessment and administration.

PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions, including opening of a bank account, deposit of cash in bank account, opening of Demat accounts, transaction of immovable properties, and dealing in securities. The PAN card also works as a photo identification and is accepted by all government and non-government institutions. Since Aadhaar is based on biometrics and cannot be obtained based on any other identification document, linking the two is important for tax administration.

In the amendments approved at the time of passing of the Finance Bill, 2021, in Parliament, the government had introduced a Rs1,000 fine for missing the due date.

With the financial year 2020-21 coming to on an end on Wednesday, tax payers have to ensure that investments they make for claiming tax deductions for income earned in FY21 has to be done by the end of the day. Experts said using cheque as a payment mode was not a good idea as it could take longer to conclude the transaction.

“It may be too late to use a cheque for tax saving investments for claiming deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act as fund transfer by cheque takes two to three days. If your cheque does not clear on time, then you will not get the tax benefit for this year. It is therefore advisable to invest via other methods such as netbanking or UPI wherever possible," said Ved Jain, former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

