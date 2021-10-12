NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday said capacity restrictions on domestic airlines that have been in place since the resumption of flight operations in May 2020, following two months of grounding, will be removed from 18 October.

Scheduled airlines in India will thus be able to operate up to 100% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights, up from 85% capacity that is currently allowed by the government, the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) said in a circular.

The order shall be applicable from 18 October, it added.

A copy of the circular has been reviewed by Mint.

Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May 2020, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain the pandemic. At the time, airlines were allowed to operate only up to a third of their total capacity, with the cap later being increased to 45% and then to 60%. This was further increased to 80%.

Air traffic picked after lockdown was lifted in May 2020, and rose every month till March 2021 before the second wave of covid-19 hit the country. During May, the government readjusted the cap and allowed airlines to operate only 50% of their pre covid capacity on domestic flights citing high number of covid-19 infections and a subsequent fall in travel demand during the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

The removal of the capacity cap by the government, however, comes at a time when domestic air traffic is on a rise.

The average number of daily fliers rose to 262,000 in the week ended 9 October from 240,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

"For the week ending 9 October, the average number of departures increased to 2,225 vs 2,080 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure increased to 118 vs 115 in the prior week," the report added.

Domestic air passenger traffic saw significant growth in the last few months with the easing of lockdown restrictions following the decline in covid-19 cases, which gave confidence to more people to travel by air.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.