‘Agri business cooperatives for every village to strengthen rural economy’2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 09:34 PM IST
The idea is to strengthen the rural economy and achieve what the government calls ‘prosperity through cooperation’, Ramesh Chand, NITI Aayog member said.
NEW DELHI : The government will set up agriculture-focused cooperative societies in every village where one doesn’t exist now, and will develop them into multi-sector units, giving a major fillip to the cooperative movement, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said.
