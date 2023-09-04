‘Govt watching rain impact on rural economy, grain supplies’6 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:06 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The government will examine the quantifiable implications of the monsoon shortfall, and the impact on rural consumption and demand, Chief Economic Advisor to the government, V. Anantha Nageswaran said in an interview. Nageswaran also said supply-side measures taken by the government to tame inflation will see success in the medium to long term. Edited excerpts:Growth in the coming quarter is expected to be slower than Q1? How do you see it panning out?