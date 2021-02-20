OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Government to facilite businesses with minimum regulation: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai

Government to facilite businesses with minimum regulation: FM

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 05:00 PM IST ANI

  • If avenues for earning tax are not widened, then governmental interventions in the health and education sector cannot be expanded
  • Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST Council should consider rationalisation of slabs

The Union Budget sets India in right direction where the government only facilitates businesses with minimum regulation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

"If we need a welfare state where the poor are attended, where the government intervenes in health and educational sector, then the need for wealth creation also has to be duly recognised," she said at a post- Budget discussion organised by Chennai Citizen Forum.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

AIIMS chief calls for PPP to rollout large-scale COVID-19 vaccination programme

3 min read . 04:47 PM IST
In Mumbai, prices increased by 39 paise per litre whereas diesel received a price hike of 37 paise per litre

Petrol price sets new record: 97 a litre in Mumbai, check prices

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
File Photo: The new restrictions add to draft rules issued on the booming sector late last year, which heralded a sudden shift in the regulatory stance on fintech, scuttling Ant’s $35 billion share sale

China imposes further caps on online lending amid clampdown

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station

Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati starts today as Covid-19 cases surge

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST

"If avenues for earning tax are not widened, then governmental interventions in the health and education sector cannot be expanded," said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman said the Union Budget not only targets the vision of a five trillion dollar economy by 2024 but also a robust private sector.

"It is a wrong belief that one government can solve all problems of this country. The private sector and the government have to work together," she said.

Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council should consider rationalisation of slabs.

On rising fuel prices, she said it is a vexatious issue. "The Centre and states both generate revenue from petrol. We can think about bringing petroleum under the GST. Maybe it is a solution."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout