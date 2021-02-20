Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Government to facilite businesses with minimum regulation: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai

Government to facilite businesses with minimum regulation: FM

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST ANI

  • If avenues for earning tax are not widened, then governmental interventions in the health and education sector cannot be expanded
  • Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST Council should consider rationalisation of slabs

The Union Budget sets India in right direction where the government only facilitates businesses with minimum regulation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

The Union Budget sets India in right direction where the government only facilitates businesses with minimum regulation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

"If we need a welfare state where the poor are attended, where the government intervenes in health and educational sector, then the need for wealth creation also has to be duly recognised," she said at a post- Budget discussion organised by Chennai Citizen Forum.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BMC collected over 31 crore in fine for violation of face mask rule since March last year

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Narendra Modi to launch a slew of projects in Assam, West Bengal on Monday

2 min read . 04:59 PM IST

Vehicle price hikes to limit impact of rising costs for auto OEMs: Ind-Ra

1 min read . 04:56 PM IST

AIIMS chief calls for PPP to rollout large-scale COVID-19 vaccination programme

3 min read . 04:47 PM IST

"If we need a welfare state where the poor are attended, where the government intervenes in health and educational sector, then the need for wealth creation also has to be duly recognised," she said at a post- Budget discussion organised by Chennai Citizen Forum.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BMC collected over 31 crore in fine for violation of face mask rule since March last year

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Narendra Modi to launch a slew of projects in Assam, West Bengal on Monday

2 min read . 04:59 PM IST

Vehicle price hikes to limit impact of rising costs for auto OEMs: Ind-Ra

1 min read . 04:56 PM IST

AIIMS chief calls for PPP to rollout large-scale COVID-19 vaccination programme

3 min read . 04:47 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"If avenues for earning tax are not widened, then governmental interventions in the health and education sector cannot be expanded," said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman said the Union Budget not only targets the vision of a five trillion dollar economy by 2024 but also a robust private sector.

"It is a wrong belief that one government can solve all problems of this country. The private sector and the government have to work together," she said.

Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council should consider rationalisation of slabs.

On rising fuel prices, she said it is a vexatious issue. "The Centre and states both generate revenue from petrol. We can think about bringing petroleum under the GST. Maybe it is a solution."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.