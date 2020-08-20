Government to finalize regulation to limit trans fats during covid-19 pandemic

Over 55000 persons in India have succumbed to the covid-19 of which majority suffered from one or the other comorbid conditions such as heart ailments, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases etc. “Higher content of Trans fats in food is a potential cause of heart ailments and stroke. Comorbid medical conditions such as of heart are a major risk factor for covid-19. Majority of Patients who have died due to covid-19 in India had comorbid conditions. We have decided to expedite a proposed trans-fat limiting regulation as this is need of the hour during the pandemic," said Arun Singhal chief executive officer at Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) told Mint on Thursday.