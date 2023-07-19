Govt to table new drugs, medical device bill in monsoon session

Govt to table new drugs, medical device bill in monsoon session2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 05:36 PM IST
The bill seeks to regulate the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics; and ensure their quality, safety, efficacy, performance and clinical trial of new drugs and clinical investigation of investigational medical devices, among others
New Delhi: The Centre will likely table the New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, in the Parliament in the monsoon session that starts Thursday. There are 21 new bills and seven old bills listed for discussion during the session which will last till 11 August.
