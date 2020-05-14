NEW DELHI : To help migrants and urban poor find housing, the central government will launch an affordable rental housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Making the announcement in her second press conference on Thursday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will convert government funded housing into affordable rental housing complexes under a public-private partnership.

Manufacturing units, industries and institutions will be given incentives to develop affordable housing complexes on their private land. Along with private organisations, central government agencies and state government organisations will also be encouraged to develop housing complexes.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a ₹20 lakh crore economic package whose details are being announced by the finance minister in a series of press conferences. On Wednesday, the focus of the announcement were on the micro, small and medium industries. On Thurday, the announcement was focussed on migrants, farmers and small traders.

“Migrant labour/urban poor face challenges in getting houses at affordable rents. Government will soon launch a scheme under PMAY for migrants/urban poor to provide ease of living at affordable rent," the government announced.

The PM Awas Scheme was launched by the government in 2015 with the aim of providing housing for all in urban areas by 2022.

Guidelines of the scheme will be released by the ministry.

The announcement comes at a time when lakhs of migrants are heading back to their villages as employment opportunities have dried up in cities. The move is likely to give incentive to migrants who are going back home due to the high costs of living in cities. It is also likely to give incentive to migrants who have already gone back to their villages to return to cities. With the easing of restrictions, manufacturing and construction activities are resuming in cities but they are facing shortage of labour.

