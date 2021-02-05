Government to launch PLI scheme for air-conditioner, LED lights on 1 April

Mohapatra said PLI is a game changer in the country where the focus is manufacturing in India, not only for India but also for the world. “So India can manufacture of certain quality and scale which will make it a global champion. We are actively monitoring about 1000 companies in the world which are either already in India and trying to expand or are thinking of entering India. We will handhold them through the investment promotion division of this ministry, Invest India and project development cells of ministries," he added.