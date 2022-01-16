Government to offer IT firms all support needed to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

“When I look at the trajectory of these – I personally believe this is going to be a race to the top," the statement said quoting the minister. Goyal said the $1 trillion service exports target should be the ambition and the mission. “You have a little bit of catching up to do. I’ll be delighted if you cross $1 trillion faster than them," the minister told IT industry leaders, referring to merchandise exports growth.

