Government to reconsider minimum age of marriage for girls: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre is reconsidering the minimum age of marriage for girls in India, during his address to the nation on India's 74th Independence Day.

“We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of girls. The Centre will take a decision on the same after the committee submits its report," said Modi.

Currently, the legal age of marriage for girls in India is 18.

The prime minister in his speech spoke about efforts of his government towards women empowerment and the achievements of women in India in major areas of workforce.

Modi pointed out that now women have an opportunity to have permanent employment in the Indian Army and Indian Navy. “Whenever women got an opportunity, they made India proud and further strengthened it. The country is now determined to provide equal opportunities of self-employment and employment to women. Now, women are also working in coal mines. Our daughters are scaling heights by flying fighter planes," said Modi.

He highlighted that over 22 crore women have got money in their Jan Dhan bank accounts. Also, the government has provided around 5 crore sanitary pads to poor women in rural India.

Talking about pollution, the prime minister said that his government is also working on a special project to mitigate pollution in 100 selected cities. He also spoke about the Jal Jeevan Mission that the government launched last year. He said that more than 1 lakh households are getting piped water supply under the mission.

