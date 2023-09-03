Govt to stagger ₹57,613 cr e-bus scheme investment over 7 years

Govt to stagger ₹57,613 cr e-bus scheme investment over 7 years2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Under the scheme, while states are responsible for running the bus services and making payments to the bus operators, the centre will support these bus operations by providing subsidies.
New Delhi: The central government will not make an upfront investment in the ₹57,613 crore PM-eBus Sewa scheme, but stagger it over a period of seven years and release funds based on the distance travelled by these 10,000 e-buses on a per kilometre basis, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.