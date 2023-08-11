Govt releases onions from buffer to curb price surge2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Onion prices in the retail market went up to ₹30 a kg on 10 August from ₹20 in January, according to the data by the consumer affair’s price monitoring division.
NEW DELHI : The government on Friday decided to release onions from the 300,000-tonne buffer created this year as part of the price stabilization fund (PSF) to cool onion prices amid the broader trend of rising vegetable costs.
