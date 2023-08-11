Govt releases onions from buffer to curb price surge

The government has been maintaining an onion buffer to check the volatility in onion prices. The annual buffer has been built by procuring onions from rabi harvest for release in major consumption centres during the lean season. The onion buffer has played a key role in ensuring the availability of onion to consumers at affordable prices and in maintaining price stability. There are two harvesting seasons, with rabi accounting for 65% of India’s total onion output. Rabi onion is harvested in April-June and is stored until the Kharif variety is harvested in October-November to meet the demand of consumers.

