Government to sell tomatoes at ₹40 a kg from 20 August

Government to sell tomatoes at ₹40 a kg from 20 August1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 06:39 PM IST
The selling price of tomatoes procured by NCCF and NAFED was initially fixed at ₹90 per kg, which was has been successively reduced in line with the decline in wholesale rates
New Delhi: The central government on Friday directed the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to sell tomatoes at ₹40 per kg for retail consumers from 20 August.
