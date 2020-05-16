The health ministry on Saturday released a guidance document aimed at strengthening surveillance system and contact tracing mechanism in urban areas to improve preparedness and response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The surveillance system would include health workers in the health posts and dispensaries, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), accredited social health activist (ASHAs), Anganwadi Workers, municipal health staff, sanitation staff, community health volunteers and other volunteers from organisations like National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps and non-government organisations.

“In most of the cities/towns the disease surveillance system is not as well organized as in the rural areas. This is more so pronounced in these urban settlements. Hence the surveillance system shall be strengthened for surveillance and contact tracing mechanism," the government said in its preparedness document.

The chief medical officer or executive health officer will also organise an orientation training for the identified surveillance workers, which would emphasise on active case search, contact tracing, identification of high risk individuals, addressing stigma, among others, the government said.

Under the guidance document, the government has also directed the appointment of an incident commander for the urban areas, who will be identified depending upon the geographic extent of the settlements and its population size. The incident commander will lead a coordination mechanism and oversee the planning, operation, logistics and finance teams to implement the preparedness.

“There may not be community level structures in these areas that can be transformed into designated health facilities (Covid care centers); hence the existing facilities identified by the urban local body near to these settlements shall be earmarked as Covid care centers, dedicated covid health center and dedicated covid hospital," the government said.

Such facilities will also be used as depot holder for hydroxychloroquine, masks, household disinfectants, among other supplies, while non-Covid services, especially immunization, management of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and maternal and child health services should continue to be provided in these areas, the government said.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug which has been allowed by the drug regulator and Indian Council of Medical Research as a preventive drug against covid-19.

Health secretary Preeti Sudan on Saturday also held a meeting with principal health secretaries, municipal commissioners, district magistrates and other officials from the 30 municipal areas which contribute almost 80% of the country's Covid-19 cases.

These 30 municipal areas are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha.

The two developments come a day before the third phase of the lockdown ends, even as the total number of cases in the country, at more than 85,000, have surpassed China, where the disease originated.

