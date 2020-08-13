The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that the government will be switching some of its short-term securities, worth ₹28,000 crore, into existing long term bonds on 17 August.

RBI notified on its website that the government will be switching six bonds maturing over the next two years in favour of four longer ended bonds maturing in 2030, 2033 and 2060.

During this switch the government has decided to replace a 6.17% GS 2021 bond with a floating rate bond maturing on 22 September 2033. Floating rate bonds are linked to the 6 month treasury bill (T-bill) and the coupon keeps floating with interest rate.

Switching of government securities happens to enable the government to repay the loans at a later date to ease the pressure on the exchequer in the immediate term. The switching also increases volumes in the already issued long term securities and enables more secondary market liquidity. Typically, switching is regularly done by the governments at the beginning of the year.

The government has hiked its borrowings programme for this fiscal from the budgeted ₹7.8 trillion to ₹12 trillion on account of Covid-19 pandemic. As per the revised calendar, the government will borrow ₹6 trillion from the market during the first half of the year.

