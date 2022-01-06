NEW DELHI : The government has set up a control room to keep a close watch over the functioning of supply chains as part of efforts to handhold businesses amid rising cases of coronavirus infections.

The department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said in an order that it has taken note of the steps taken by various state governments and union territories to check infections and that the control room was set up to support the business ecosystem.

As a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions imposed by various state governments and union territories, said the order.

DPIIT also gave telephone and email contact details for businesses to reach out for assistance in case of any difficulty in transportation or distribution of goods or for mobilisation of resources. Assistance is available to manufacturers and entities engaged in transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce activities.

The telephone numbers will remain functional from 9 AM to 9 PM from 5 January, the order said. “The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room shall be taken up with the concerned state/UT governments," the order said. The move comes at a time coronavirus infections are rising in several states. The country now has over 285,000 active coronavirus cases, showed data from the health ministry.

