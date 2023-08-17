Govt spending spree ahead as polls near3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Ministries, particularly those overseeing infrastructure, social, and farming sectors, have been asked to expedite work on any new policies or programmes being formulated and bring them promptly for cabinet approval.
NEW DELHI : The Union government, which unveiled ₹1.18 trillion worth of programmes spanning mobility to digital sectors, plans to make additional such mega announcements during the festive season until the year-end, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said.