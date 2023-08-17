Govt spending spree ahead as polls near

Ministries, particularly those overseeing infrastructure, social, and farming sectors, have been asked to expedite work on any new policies or programmes being formulated and bring them promptly for cabinet approval and potential launch this year so that they could be launched this year itself and some funding is allocated to them, according to one of the people cited above. In addition, infrastructure ministries have been instructed to conclude capital expenditure for FY24 by December and prepare to take up new projects early next year, the person said, requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}