All you need to know about India’s new foreign trade policy2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:21 AM IST
The government has finally unveiled its new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) which came into force on 1 April. The previous policy, launched in 2015, had to be extended several times due to the pandemic and geo-political developments. Mint explains its importance:
